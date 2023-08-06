TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 131 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (550 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

Reds hitters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.436).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyon Richardson makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.