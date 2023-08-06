TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .277.
  • He ranks 31st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), with multiple hits 28 times (31.5%).
  • In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Friedl has driven in a run in 25 games this season (28.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 45
.268 AVG .284
.333 OBP .356
.483 SLG .391
17 XBH 12
6 HR 3
25 RBI 16
36/13 K/BB 29/15
7 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
