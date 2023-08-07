At +1100, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 5 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

On offense, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Bengals had a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.

As underdogs, Cincinnati had just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson totaled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

