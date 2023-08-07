Joey Votto -- hitting .257 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .202.

In 16 of 38 games this year (42.1%) Votto has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

In 26.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has had an RBI in 15 games this season (39.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (34.2%), including three multi-run games (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .125 AVG .277 .291 OBP .329 .375 SLG .646 6 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 19 19/11 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings