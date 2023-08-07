Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- hitting .257 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .202.
- In 16 of 38 games this year (42.1%) Votto has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- In 26.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has had an RBI in 15 games this season (39.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (34.2%), including three multi-run games (7.9%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.125
|AVG
|.277
|.291
|OBP
|.329
|.375
|SLG
|.646
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|19
|19/11
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 20-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
