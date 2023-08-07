On Monday, Kevin Newman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .257 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%) Newman has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 66), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Newman has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .236 AVG .279 .277 OBP .350 .355 SLG .394 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 20/6 K/BB 11/11 5 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings