Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins play at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .268/.352/.462 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .280/.347/.444 so far this year.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three home runs and five RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .375/.420/.468 so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 96 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .241/.332/.486 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.