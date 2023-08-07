The Miami Marlins (58-55) visit the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) to start a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Reds a series loss to the Nationals.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (3-2).

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Williamson has three quality starts this season.

Williamson is looking to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send out Perez for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

