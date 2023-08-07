Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (62 of 101), with at least two hits 23 times (22.8%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.7% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 39 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .242 AVG .257 .328 OBP .336 .358 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 44/20 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings