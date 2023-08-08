Currently the Cincinnati Bengals are fifth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1100.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson totaled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.