Nneka Ogwumike takes the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (7-21) after putting up 20 points in a 91-83 victory over the Mystics. It's on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 84 Fever 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Fever vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 13-13-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 27 Indiana's games so far this season, 12 have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 79.8 points per game, has played better than their worst defense (85.1 points allowed per game).

Indiana ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 32.2 rebounds per game. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 34.1 boards per contest.

The Fever are committing 14.2 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Fever have been inefficient, as they rank worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.2 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32%).

It's been a tough stretch for the Fever in terms of threes allowed, as they are giving up 8.4 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 37.3% three-point percentage to their opponents (worst).

Of the shots taken by Indiana in 2023, 71.7% of them have been two-pointers (79.4% of the team's made baskets) and 28.3% have been from beyond the arc (20.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.