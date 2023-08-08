The Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) battle the Indiana Fever (7-21) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sparks

The 79.8 points per game Indiana averages are only 1.8 fewer points than Los Angeles allows (81.6).

This season, Indiana has a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have made.

The Fever are 2-7 when they shoot better than 46.1% from the field.

Indiana is knocking down 32.0% of its three-point shots this season, 0.4% lower than the 32.4% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Fever are 4-6 when they shoot better than 32.4% from distance.

Indiana averages 34.1 rebounds a contest, 2.0 more rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have been scoring 75.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 79.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Indiana has been more stingy on defense lately, allowing 83.5 points per game during its past 10 contests compared to the 85.1 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

The Fever's past 10 outings have seen them make 5.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are below their 2023 averages of 6.2 makes and 32.0%.

Fever Injuries