The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .226.

In 37 of 71 games this year (52.1%) Senzel has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Senzel has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .206 AVG .250 .255 OBP .347 .333 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 4 HR 5 18 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings