Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Miami Marlins (58-56) on Tuesday, August 8 versus the Cincinnati Reds (60-55), who will answer with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Marlins are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+125). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Marlins have a 22-5 record (winning 81.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Marlins went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (48.1%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 18 of 40 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Joey Votto 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

