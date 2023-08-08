Reds vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
Joey Votto rides a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (60-55) game versus the Miami Marlins (58-56) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA).
Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .305 batting average against him.
- Weaver is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Weaver enters the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Luke Weaver vs. Marlins
- The opposing Marlins offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 26th in home runs hit (105) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1020 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 462 runs.
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Marlins this season, Weaver has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- The Marlins' Garrett (5-3) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.14 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.
- Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Braxton Garrett vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 558 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 13th in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 3-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI over five innings.
