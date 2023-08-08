On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .248 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Stephenson has had a hit in 62 of 102 games this season (60.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.5%).

In 7.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.

In 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .238 AVG .257 .326 OBP .336 .351 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 46/21 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings