On Wednesday, Joey Votto (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Marlins.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .203 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.

He has homered in 27.5% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .132 AVG .277 .298 OBP .329 .412 SLG .646 7 XBH 10 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 21/12 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings