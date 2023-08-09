Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) and Miami Marlins (59-56) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on August 9.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 17 (58.6%) of those contests.

Cincinnati is 8-7 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule