Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds meet Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Reds and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games. Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in six consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 10.3.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been the moneyline favorite 29 total times this season. They've finished 17-12 in those games.

Cincinnati has gone 10-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Cincinnati has played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-55-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-30 31-26 23-25 37-31 41-40 19-16

