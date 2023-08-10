As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 482 yards (28.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Ravens last season.

Drake also had 17 receptions for 89 yards and one TD.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Bills.

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (34.9 per game).

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

