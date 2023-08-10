Fever vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (7-22) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.
Fever vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-162
|+136
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|161.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx are 15-13-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- In the Lynx's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Fever's 28 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
