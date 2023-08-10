The Indiana Fever (7-22) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana scores just 4.8 fewer points per game (79.8) than Minnesota allows its opponents to score (84.6).

Indiana has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Fever have compiled a 3-11 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.8% from the field.

Indiana is hitting 31.9% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 34.9% Minnesota's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever have a 3-6 record when the team makes more than 34.9% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Indiana rebound at the same per game average, 34.3 boards a contest.

Fever Recent Performance

While the Fever are putting up 79.8 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 75.7 points per contest.

While Indiana is giving up 85.1 points per game in 2023, it has improved that mark in its last 10 games, allowing 84.5 points per contest.

Over their last 10 games, the Fever are making 6.1 threes per contest, 0.1 fewer threes than their season average (6.2). They also sport a worse three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (31.1%) compared to their season average (31.9%).

