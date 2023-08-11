Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 22 of 48 games this season (45.8%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .243 AVG .250 .284 OBP .304 .343 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 22/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings