Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) at PNC Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (6-11, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (6-3, 2.93 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 39 times in 82 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (564 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule