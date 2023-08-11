Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Andrew Abbott, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games. For seven straight games, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 10.2 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have compiled a 17-13 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has gone 8-9 (47.1%).

The Reds have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-56-1).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-31 31-26 23-26 37-31 41-41 19-16

