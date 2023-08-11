Andrew McCutchen and TJ Friedl will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 360 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 564 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.83 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.426 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (6-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Abbott has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

