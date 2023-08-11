Oddsmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Steer and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 111 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.350/.466 on the year.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .279/.345/.447 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (6-11) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 24th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Oviedo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3 at Angels Jul. 21 4.0 3 5 5 4 3 vs. Giants Jul. 15 7.0 1 1 1 10 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Abbott's player props with BetMGM.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 105 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.334/.455 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 84 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .260/.380/.396 slash line on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.