The Indianapolis Colts have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the NFL as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis compiled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games last year.

On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and picked up 482 yards (28.4 per game).

Drake also had 17 catches for 89 yards and one TD.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 423 yards (26.4 per game).

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

