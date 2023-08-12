Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Votto (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .214 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this season (42.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 42), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Votto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.167
|AVG
|.265
|.318
|OBP
|.324
|.431
|SLG
|.618
|7
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief nine times this season.
- He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .242 against him over his nine games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.