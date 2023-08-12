Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (63-52) and the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 12.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (10-8) against the Orioles and Cole Irvin (1-3).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 42 out of the 74 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 16-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 528 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Orioles' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Orioles have won in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Baltimore has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (569 total).

The Orioles have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 5 @ Angels W 3-2 George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson August 6 @ Angels W 3-2 Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth August 8 Padres W 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Nick Martínez August 9 Padres W 6-1 Emerson Hancock vs Yu Darvish August 11 Orioles W 9-2 Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson August 12 Orioles - George Kirby vs Cole Irvin August 13 Orioles - Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish August 14 @ Royals - Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer August 15 @ Royals - Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles August 16 @ Royals - Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh August 17 @ Royals - George Kirby vs TBA

Orioles Schedule