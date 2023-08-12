The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind from August 10-12 will feature Patrick Cantlay in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Cantlay has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in four of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 15 -9 276 1 17 6 8 $11.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Cantlay's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times and the top 20 four times. His average finish has been 10th.

Cantlay has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

TPC Southwind will play at 7,243 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 89 yards shorter than the average course Cantlay has played in the past year (7,332).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Cantlay shot better than just 21% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Cantlay shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Cantlay recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Cantlay's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average (3.4).

At that most recent outing, Cantlay's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Cantlay ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Cantlay had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.