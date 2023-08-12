Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.

The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.42 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 39 times in 82 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 6 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (573 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule