How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Brandon Williamson on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Fueled by 363 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 573.
- The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williamson (4-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- In 15 starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Andre Jackson
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Mitch Keller
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
