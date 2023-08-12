TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (31.9%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.274
|AVG
|.285
|.333
|OBP
|.363
|.506
|SLG
|.390
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|37/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .242 against him this season. He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
