Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has homered in eight games this season (7.8%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this year (31 of 103), with two or more RBI eight times (7.8%).

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .234 AVG .257 .325 OBP .336 .345 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 48/22 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings