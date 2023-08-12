Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .279 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.5%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.2%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.207
|AVG
|.340
|.330
|OBP
|.423
|.427
|SLG
|.577
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|36/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .242 against him. He has a 5.16 ERA and averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
