As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

Colts games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Colts won just two games at home last year and two on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

On the ground for the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and picked up 482 yards (28.4 per game).

Drake also had 17 receptions for 89 yards and one TD.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin delivered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

