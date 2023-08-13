On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (113) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Steer is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.7% of his games this year (72 of 113), with at least two hits 32 times (28.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.7% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 57
.274 AVG .266
.361 OBP .340
.448 SLG .486
18 XBH 27
8 HR 10
31 RBI 35
44/25 K/BB 53/22
7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 154 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
