Stuart Fairchild -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (34 of 70), with at least two hits seven times (10.0%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.7% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .257 .306 OBP .339 .333 SLG .426 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 8 RBI 15 33/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings