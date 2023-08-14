At +15000, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 15th, allowing 334 yards per contest.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Kenyan Drake ran for 482 yards (28.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games for the Ravens last season.

Also, Drake had 17 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

