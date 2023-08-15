Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Guardians - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kevin Newman (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Newman has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (28.6%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 70 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.233
|AVG
|.274
|.278
|OBP
|.344
|.345
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/11
|6
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (5-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
