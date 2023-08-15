Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 139 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Reds are 13th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Cincinnati scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.417).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Ashcraft is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Ashcraft will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Graham Ashcraft Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.