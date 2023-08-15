How to Watch the Reds vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 139 total home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .417.
- The Reds are 13th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- Cincinnati scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.417).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Ashcraft is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Ashcraft will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Lucas Giolito
