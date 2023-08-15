Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Guardians on August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.352/.471 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 123 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .280/.355/.483 slash line on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 40 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.342/.382 on the year.
- Kwan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two triples and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
