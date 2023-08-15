The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson (.242 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .243.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.7%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 29.8% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7%.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .234 AVG .251 .325 OBP .330 .345 SLG .361 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 48/22 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings