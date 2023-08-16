On Wednesday, Joey Votto (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .209 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .164 AVG .253 .315 OBP .325 .425 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 23/12 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings