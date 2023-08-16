Luke Maile vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luke Maile (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .250.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 24 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (19.6%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.239
|AVG
|.263
|.280
|OBP
|.344
|.338
|SLG
|.579
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|22/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.35 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
