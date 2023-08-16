Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (7-3) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-5) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 0-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 17 (54.8%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 581.

The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule