Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 117 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (74 of 116), with at least two hits 33 times (28.4%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.7% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (49 of 116), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .275 AVG .270 .363 OBP .344 .446 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/26 K/BB 54/23 7 SB 3

