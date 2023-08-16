The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .230.
  • Fairchild has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.6% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.5%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.198 AVG .257
.300 OBP .342
.326 SLG .429
6 XBH 13
2 HR 2
8 RBI 17
34/10 K/BB 27/11
2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Syndergaard (2-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.35 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
