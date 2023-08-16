The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 70th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 60 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored in 37 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .271 AVG .276 .330 OBP .351 .500 SLG .376 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 29/17 9 SB 11

Guardians Pitching Rankings