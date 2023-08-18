Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Bundesliga schedule on Friday.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga on Friday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (0-0-0) journeys to take on Werder Bremen (0-0-0) at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-400)

Bayern Munich (-400) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+700)

Werder Bremen (+700) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!